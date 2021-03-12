Cuomo under siege amid groping claim

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's grip on power appeared increasingly threatened Thursday as a majority of state legislators called for his resignation and police in the state capital said they stood ready to investigate a groping allegation.

The firestorm around the Democrat grew a day after the Times Union of Albany reported that an unidentified aide had claimed Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her at his official residence late last year. Cuomo said he never touched anyone inappropriately.

A lawyer for the governor said Thursday that she reported the allegation to Albany police after the woman involved declined to do so herself.

The possible involvement of police comes as more lawmakers called on Cuomo to resign over alleged misconduct with women and allegations that his administration concealed how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19.

New procedure moves HHS nominee

The Senate voted Thursday to advance President Joe Biden's nominee for health secretary as Democrats muscled past Republican opposition using a new procedure put in place to avoid gridlock in the evenly divided Senate.

The Senate Finance Committee split along party lines, 14-14, this month on the nomination of Xavier Becerra. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., forced a vote to discharge Becerra's nomination Thursday that succeeded 51-48.

The vote clears the way for floor debate on confirming him to the position.

Denmark puts vaccine on hold

Denmark has temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after reports of blood clots in some people, but its health authority said Thursday it has no evidence the vaccine was responsible.

Other experts pointed out that of the millions of AstraZeneca vaccine shots administered elsewhere, including in Britain, there have been no reported cases of the vaccine causing blood clots or related problems.

Denmark's Health Authority said its decision was “based on a precautionary principle” and that one person who developed a blood clot after vaccination had died.

Virus crushing hospitals in Brazil

Brazil's hospitals are faltering as a highly contagious coronavirus variant tears through the country, the president insists on unproven treatments and the only attempt to create a national plan to contain COVID-19 has just fallen short.

In Brazil's wealthiest state, Sao Paulo, at least 30 patients died this month while waiting for ICU beds, according to a tally published Wednesday by the news site G1. Occupancy of ICUs is above 90% in 15 of 27 capitals, according to the state-run Fiocruz institute.

In southern Santa Catarina state, 419 people were waiting for transfer to ICU beds. Neighboring Rio Grande do Sul's capacity was at 106%.

Alexandre Zavascki, a doctor in its capital, described a constant arrival of hospital patients struggling to breathe.

EU regulators authorize J&J vaccine

The European Medicines Agency has authorized Johnson & Johnson's one-dose coronavirus vaccine, giving the European Union's 27 nations a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled vaccination drive in the bloc.

In a decision issued Thursday, the EU medicines regulator said it was recommending the vaccine be authorized “after a thorough evaluation” of J&J's data found it met the criteria for efficacy, safety and quality.