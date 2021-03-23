Court may reinstate death sentence in marathon attack

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment.

The justices agreed to hear an appeal filed by the Trump administration, which carried out executions of 13 federal inmates in its final six months in office, including three in the last week of President Donald Trump's term. The case won't be heard until the fall.

In July, the federal appeals court in Boston threw out Tsarnaev's sentence because, it said, the judge at his trial did not do enough to ensure the jury would not be biased against him.

Trump endorses Georgia challenger

Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed a conservative Georgia congressman in his bid to unseat the Republican secretary of state who refused to help overturn the November election results.

Rep. Jody Hice, a tea party favorite and Trump acolyte, is the first major challenger to Brad Raffensperger since the secretary of state certified President Joe Biden's narrow victory in Georgia and disputed Trump's false allegations of fraud.

In a statement, Raffensperger criticized Hice for supporting Trump's false fraud claims and likened him to former GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who lost twin Senate runoffs in January after supporting Trump's bid to subvert the election results.

GOP firebrand to run for Senate

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, a conservative firebrand and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who has come under fire for remarks he made preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol, joined the Alabama GOP primary field on Monday to replace Sen. Richard Shelby.

The north Alabama Republican announced his entry into the race at an event with former Trump adviser Stephen Miller. He joins former Trump ambassador Lynda Blanchard in a Republican primary field expected to attract a number of others.

Ex-governor who quit seeks Senate

Eric Greitens, the former Navy SEAL officer who rose quickly to become Missouri governor before scandal forced him out of office just a year and a half into his tenure, announced Monday that he will run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Roy Blunt.

Greitens, 46, was a political outsider when he was elected governor in 2016. In 2018, a grand jury indicted him for invasion of privacy, accusing him of taking a compromising photo of a woman he had an affair with and threatening to use it as blackmail.

Months later Greitens was charged with another felony, accusing him of illegally using the donor list for his charity, The Mission Continues, to raise money for his 2016 campaign.

DC statehood bill begins bumpy trip

Supporters of the District of Columbia's quest for statehood believe the time is right to bring this long-simmering and racially charged idea to fruition. But Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser's clashes with Republicans at a House hearing Monday made clear that the issue is far from settled, even with Democrats controlling the presidency and Congress.

With a new statehood bill working its way through Congress, outnumbered Republicans are marshaling their defenses – complaining about a cynical Democratic power play, claiming statehood was not the intention of the country's Founding Fathers, and insisting that Congress doesn't have the right to grant statehood to D.C.

Statehood would allow D.C. two senators and a fully voting member of the House. D.C. historically votes Democratic.