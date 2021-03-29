Census delay could affect 2022 voting

Stymied by delayed census data needed for redistricting, some states are considering postponing their 2022 primaries or turning to other population estimates to start the once-a-decade task of redrawing voting districts used for U.S. House and state legislative elections.

The U.S. Census Bureau was supposed to provide redistricting data to the states by Wednesday, but after setbacks from the pandemic, it won't be ready until mid- to late August and might not be available in an easy-to-use format until Sept. 30. That's later than the legal deadlines to complete redistricting in some states and could mean less time for court challenges, candidate filing and ballot creation.

The delay has sent states scrambling to adapt. Some face the decision to sidestep their constitutional deadlines or draw stopgap maps that might not fully reflect population shifts in the past decade.

“States that have done the exact same thing for decades in a row now have to look for alternatives,” said Wendy Underhill, director of elections and redistricting at the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In many states, redistricting is done by lawmakers subject to a gubernatorial veto. A growing number will use independent or bipartisan commissions, but Republicans will have ultimate control over redistricting in more than twice as many states as Democrats.

Political control allows officials to draw districts that make it easier for their candidates to win future elections – something Republicans did more effectively than Democrats after the 2010 census.

Although the census is typically used for redistricting, only about half the states have laws or constitutional provisions explicitly requiring them to use census data, according to the NCSL.

“There's an awful lot you can do with the data that are already available to start on a rough sketch” for redistricting, said Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles who specializes in redistricting.

But relying on anything other than 2020 census data for the final maps poses a “substantial legal risk,” Levitt said.

Lawsuits over redistricting are a near certainty in many states as political parties angle to get preferential maps. A decade ago, courts twice delayed the Texas primaries because of legal challenges to the maps drawn by the Republican-led Legislature.

Candidate filing for Texas' March 1 primary is scheduled to run from mid-November to mid-December. But Republican Rep. Phil King is sponsoring legislation that would allow the governor, lieutenant governor and House speaker to agree to delay the primaries to as late as July 1.

If census data isn't received until September, “it gets pretty tight,” King said. “This is just a safety net in case we have to back it up a little bit.”

North Carolina's top elections administrator wants lawmakers to postpone November municipal elections and March 2022 primaries. But Key Republican lawmakers say it's too soon to know whether that's necessary. Only about 60 of the hundreds of municipalities will need to redraw wards or districts.

“There are elections that are affected by the census and there's elections that aren't,” said Republican Sen. Warren Daniel, co-chairman of the Senate Redistricting and Elections Committee. “Personally, I think we should distinguish between the two in terms of what our action is.”

It's not just potential candidates who are affected by the delayed census data. Election administrators need time to align new districts into voting precincts so each voter gets a ballot listing the correct candidates. And officials need to get that done early enough to mail ballots to military and overseas voters at least 45 days before an election.

“All these things, they're all asking for time, and it's all just getting crazy compressed because of this late census data,” said Paul Mitchell, a redistricting consultant based in Sacramento.