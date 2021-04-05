Buttigieg taking on infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON – Pete Buttigieg was a few weeks into his job as transportation secretary, buried in meetings and preparing for the launch of President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion public works plan, when evening arrived along with a time to try something new in Washington.

Instead of climbing into a black SUV like most Cabinet secretaries, he headed to a bike-share rack.

Now the man known as “Mayor Pete” – he was the mayor of South Bend – faces his first test in his first job in Washington: leading a Cabinet department with a $75 billion annual budget and a mandate to help spur an infrastructure program Biden has likened to the building of the interstate highway system in the 1950s.

Biden on Thursday tasked Buttigieg and four other Cabinet members with selling the administration's infrastructure and climate plan.

But the plan has hit a wall with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who objects to the corporate tax increases Biden says will pay for the plan and pledges to oppose it “every step of the way.” On the other side, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says the package should be significantly larger.

In an interview, Buttigieg said he believes that bipartisan consensus is attainable.

“I've had enough conversations, especially the one-on-one conversations away from the cameras with members from both sides of the aisle, to know there really is a sincere interest in getting this done,” Buttigieg told the AP.