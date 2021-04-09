Biden decries gun violence 'epidemic,' initiates action

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden, in his first gun control measures since taking office, announced a half-dozen executive actions Thursday aimed at addressing a proliferation of gun violence across the nation that he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment.”

“The idea that we have so many people dying every single day from gun violence in America is a blemish on our character as a nation,” Biden said during remarks at the White House.

He announced he is tightening regulations for buyers of “ghost guns” – homemade firearms that usually are assembled from parts and often lack serial numbers used to trace them. Also, a proposed rule, expected within 60 days, will tighten regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in Boulder, Colorado, in a shooting last month that left 10 dead.

Biden again urged Congress to act, calling on the Senate to take up House-passed measures closing background check loopholes.

Gaetz associate eyes plea deal

An associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz's is working toward a plea deal with federal prosecutors investigating a sex trafficking operation, potentially escalating the legal and political jeopardy facing the Florida congressman.

The revelation that a political ally of Gaetz's, Joel Greenberg, is seeking to strike a plea deal with investigators came during a hearing Thursday at federal court in Orlando. It's a significant step in the case and signals that Greenberg could potentially serve as a witness in the Justice Department's investigation into Gaetz.

“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Fritz Scheller, a lawyer for Greenberg, said after the hearing.

Federal prosecutors are examining whether Gaetz and Greenberg paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details publicly. Gaetz has denied the allegations and insists he will not resign from Congress.

NH youth center worker arrested

A former youth detention center worker accused of responding to a bruised and crying teenager's rape allegations by saying, “Look, little fella, that just doesn't happen,” was arrested Thursday in the latest development in a broad investigation into the New Hampshire facility.

Gordon Thomas Searles, 65, of Brooksville, Florida, was charged with one count of rape a day after the arrest of six other former workers at the Sununu Youth Services Center. He was being held without bail in Florida, and it was unclear whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Atlantic hurricane season to be lively

Bellwether early forecasts show Florida is likely in for another active hurricane season, but probably not as dramatic as last year.

The 2020 hurricane season, in keeping with the nightmare year of coronavirus, saw an all-time record number of named storms: 30.

In 2021, a forecast from Colorado State University suggests 17 named storms could form.

Fully vaccinated in US up to 20%

The U.S. has now fully vaccinated nearly 20% of its adult population, and New Mexico became the first state to get shots in the arms of 25% of its residents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week the variant first seen in the United Kingdom is now the most common variant in the United States, raising concerns it will drive infections and cause more people to get sick.

Michigan has averaged more than 7,000 new cases a day, making the state second in the nation behind New York. Michigan also has the highest number of new cases per capita, with 1 of every 203 state residents getting diagnosed with COVID-19 between March 31 and April 7, according to Johns Hopkins University.