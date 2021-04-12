Republican, business ties begin to fray

WASHINGTON – For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's monolithic, beaux arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

The party's bond with corporate America, however, is fraying.

Fissures have burst open over the GOP's embrace of conspiracy theories and rejection of mainstream climate science, as well as its dismissal of the 2020 election outcome. The most recent flashpoint was in Georgia, where a new Republican-backed law restricting voting rights drew harsh criticism from Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, whose headquarters are in the state, and resulted in Major League Baseball pulling the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta.

Republicans were furious. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky warned that their actions were “quite stupid,” alienating “a lot of Republican fans.” GOP strategists argued that they no longer needed corporate America's money to win elections as they try to rebrand as a party of blue-collar workers.

That extends an opportunity to President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats to find an ally in an unlikely place when the party has unified control of the federal government for the first time in a decade. Biden is pushing an ambitious $2.3 trillion infrastructure package that includes corporate tax increases – which the White House is characterizing to CEOs as upfront investments that will ultimately make companies more profitable.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo estimates she has talked to more than 50 business leaders about the plan, including a round of Easter weekend phone calls. She is encouraging companies to focus on the entire package instead of the tax increases.

“You can't look at one piece of it and say that one number makes you walk away,” she said. “They say, 'That's fair. Let me think about it.' That's how they run their businesses.”

Whether the corporate split with the GOP widens could help answer questions about the political direction of the country and the extent to which business can continue to influence Washington.

“Nobody in the business community wants hostile communities, angry finger-pointing workforces and turbulent shareholder bases,” said Jeffrey A. Sonnenfeld, a senior associate dean at the Yale School of Management. “It makes your job so much harder to have every constituency group at war within themselves, which has become the hallmark of the GOP.”

Sonnenfeld helped organize a Zoom call last weekend with 100 business leaders to discuss how to oppose Republican-backed proposals across the country that could limit voting. Options include stopping political donations and holding off in investments in states that approve the laws.

Corporate America's marriage with Republicans has long been one of convenience, united by a belief in low taxes and the need to repeal regulations. But the relationship, already strained during Donald Trump's presidency, has come under increasing pressure as companies take cultural stands.

That Republicans and businesses report to increasingly distinct constituencies helps explain the tension.

A solid majority of Republican voters are white (86%) and older than 50 (62%), according to APVoteCast, a national survey of the 2020 electorate. Yet figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that workers are more racially diverse and younger than the Republican base.

Many Republicans are exasperated by business's efforts to woo consumers through liberal social politics.

“They are never going to satisfy the demands of the left,” said Steven Law, a former attorney for the Chamber who runs Senate Leadership Fund, a big-spending outside group aligned with McConnell. Meantime “they risk alienating their natural allies in the Republican Party.”

Common ground still exists between Republicans and business on the value of tax cuts. The Chamber and the Business Roundtable oppose raising the corporate rate to 28% from the 21% level set in 2017, as well as an enhanced global minimum tax. Yet both groups want government spending on infrastructure.

Neil Bradley, the Chamber's chief policy officer, said the broader business community isn't fully aligned with either party. But the hyperpartisan nature of today's politics is creating pressure to choose one side.

“Businesses aren't partisan,” Bradley said. “They aren't Republicans or Democrats.”