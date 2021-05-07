Cheney's predicament divides Wyoming Republicans

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – With Republicans in Washington turning up the heat on Rep. Liz Cheney, the defiant third-term congresswoman faces mixed reviews at home.

So far, Wyoming's governor and congressional delegation have opted against sticking their necks out for Cheney, who faces ouster from House GOP leadership over her opposition to former President Donald Trump.

But she retains considerable Republican support in the state, with a string of prominent former lawmakers recently rallying to her defense.

Gov. Mark Gordon deflected Thursday when asked if Cheney deserves removal as House GOP conference chairwoman for countering Trump's repeated lies that voter fraud cost him the election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “are the real threats to Wyoming,” he said.

Gordon had supported Cheney just three months ago, calling her a “key part of our delegation's stature” and saying her GOP leadership job was “increasingly essential” to countering President Joe Biden's agenda.

Cheney was among 10 Republicans in the House to vote for Trump's impeachment on charges that he incited the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol early this year. As conference chairwoman, the No. 3 House GOP leadership job, she is tasked with coordinating Republican messaging.

Instead, she has found herself increasingly at odds with most of her party as Trump keeps insisting, without credible evidence, that fraud kept him from reelection. Cheney survived a leadership vote in February, but Republicans in the House are preparing for another next week, with Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., emerging as a top candidate to replace her.

Wyoming's two Republican senators, John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, weren't riding to her defense, either.

The Wyoming delegation doesn't always agree except on countering the Biden administration, Barrasso said in a statement when asked about Cheney's situation. Lummis, didn't respond at all when asked if she would stand up for Cheney.