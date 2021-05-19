McConnell hits 'pause' on creating Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans are signaling that they will try to block – or at least slow down – a Democratic effort to create a 9/11-style commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, threatening the chances of a deeper, independent look at the siege and how it could be prevented from happening again.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he is “pushing the pause button,” on the legislation to form the commission, which is expected to pass the House this week despite the opposition of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

That means the bill is likely to have a more difficult path when it reaches the Senate, where majority Democrats will need at least 10 GOP votes to pass it.

McConnell told reporters that his caucus is “undecided” but willing to listen to the arguments about “whether such a commission is needed.” He questioned whether the panel's work would interfere with the hundreds of criminal cases stemming from the Jan. 6 attack and whether the “fine print” of the bill would ensure that both parties on the commission have an equal say.

He also questioned a separate, $1.9 billion spending bill that the House is expected to pass this week for security upgrades. “We're not sure what to spend the money on yet,” McConnell said.

McCarthy's opposition and McConnell's hesitancy will almost certainly mean fewer Republicans will support the commission in both chambers.

Most in the party are still loath to upset former President Donald Trump, who had encouraged his supporters to head to Capitol Hill that day to overturn his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. But it will also expose divisions in the party, as some Republicans have said they think an independent review is necessary.

In private GOP caucus meetings across the Capitol on Tuesday, members argued for and against the idea.

Several Republican lawmakers joined McCarthy in speaking against the commission early Tuesday during a meeting of House Republicans, according to one Republican familiar with the private session who was granted anonymity to discuss it. The Republican who negotiated the bill with Democrats, New York Rep. John Katko, argued in favor.

“I recognize there are differing views on this issue, which is an inherent part of the legislative process and not something I take personally,” Katko said in a statement. “However, as the Republican Leader of the Homeland Security Committee, I feel a deep obligation to get the answers U.S. Capitol Police and Americans deserve and ensure an attack on the heart of our democracy never happens again.”

Some Republicans, such as Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, recommended that his colleagues oppose the commission.

Blunt, the top Republican on the Senate Rules Committee, is working on a bipartisan report with his Democratic colleagues that will include some recommendations for security upgrades. He said an independent investigation would take too long and “frankly, I don't think there are that many gaps to be filled in on what happened on January 6th, as it relates to building security.”