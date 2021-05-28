Biden's budget $1.8 trillion in red

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget proposal for next year would run a $1.8 trillion federal government deficit despite a raft of new tax increases on corporations and high-income people designed to pay for his ambitious spending plans.

Biden had already announced his major budget initiatives, but during a rollout today, he will incorporate them into the government's existing budget framework, including Social Security and Medicare. That provides a fuller view of the administration's fiscal posture.

Capitol Hill aides confirmed key elements of the Biden plan, first reported by The New York Times on Thursday, on condition of anonymity because the document is not yet public. The whopping deficit projections reflect a government whose steadily accumulating pile of debt has topped $28 trillion after well more than $5 trillion in COVID-19 relief.

Infrastructure foes play games: Biden

President Joe Biden on Thursday warned naysayers in Congress not to “get in the way” of his big infrastructure plans as the White House panned a counteroffer from Republican senators to tap unused COVID-19 relief for a more modest investment in roads, highways and other traditional public works projects.

After touring a manufacturing technology center at a community college in Cleveland, Biden held up a card with the names of Republicans lawmakers who had rejected his coronavirus aid bill in Washington but later promoted its assistance when they were back home in front of voters. He warned them not to play similar games as he pushes this next legislative priority in Congress.

“I'm not going to embarrass anyone, but I have here a list,” he said. “If you're going to take credit for what we've done,” he continued, “don't get in the way of what we need to do.”

Central American investment touted

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday announced commitments from a dozen companies and organizations to invest in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as part of the Biden administration's efforts to address the root causes of migration from the region.

Participants in the new program include corporate giants Mastercard and Microsoft as well as Pro Mujer, a nonprofit that focuses on providing aid to low-income women in Latin America, along with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the World Economic Forum.

Harris issued what her office described as a “call to action” for businesses and nonprofits to make new commitments to promote economic opportunity in Central America.

Pipeline firms told to assess security

U.S. pipeline operators will be required for the first time to conduct a cybersecurity assessment under a Biden administration directive in response to the ransomware hack that disrupted gas supplies in several states this month.

The Transportation Security Administration directive released Thursday also requires that pipeline owners and operators report any cyber incidents to the federal government and have a cybersecurity coordinator available at all times to work with authorities in the event of an attack like the one that shut down Colonial Pipeline.

Native groups can again halt projects

In the latest reversal of a Trump-era policy, the Environmental Protection Agency is restoring a rule that grants states and Native American tribes authority to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways.

A provision of the federal Clean Water Act gives states and tribes power to block federal projects that could harm lakes, streams, rivers and wetlands within their borders. But the Trump administration curtailed that review power after complaints from Republican members of Congress and the fossil fuel industry that state officials had used the permitting process to stop new energy projects.

Ryan decries GOP's populist fixation

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, weighing in on the Republican Party's future, says conservatives are at a crossroads and must face one reality: “If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we're not going anywhere.”

The comments, prepared for a speech Thursday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, come as the vast majority of Republicans in Washington and beyond remain loyal to former President Donald Trump even while the former president continues to make wildly false claims about his election loss last year.

Ryan, among the most respected Republicans in the nation's capital before Trump's rise, has been largely silent since he left Congress two years ago.