Biden goes for cherries, ice cream in Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – President Joe Biden stayed mum on policy during a Saturday trip to Michigan, focusing instead on cherries – and cherry pie and cherry ice cream – and voters who were mask-free as coronavirus restrictions have eased. It had all the hallmarks of a campaign stop that he couldn't make last year.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer greeted Biden when he arrived midday in Traverse City, which is hosting the National Cherry Festival, an event that attracted Presidents Herbert Hoover and Gerald Ford in the past.

They skipped the festival, however, in favor of a cherry farm in nearby Antrim County, where Biden pitched his immigration plans when chatting with two couples from Guatemala who were picking fruit. He then greeted a long line of enthusiastic supporters stretched out behind a rope.

His trip was billed as part of a broader campaign by the administration to drum up public support for his bipartisan infrastructure package and other polices geared toward families and education. But the president was out for direct contact with voters and refrained from delivering remarks about his policy proposals.

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow also said she spoke with the president about the infrastructure package as they toured the cherry farm – noting that her phone signal dropped to one bar and that the proposed broadband buildout was needed.

Before leaving Michigan, Biden stopped in at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City, where he bought Cherries Moobilie cones for Stabenow and Gary Peters, Michigan's other Democratic senator. But for himself it was vanilla with chocolate chips in a waffle cone.

Told it was cherry country, Biden said, “Yeah, but I'm more of a chocolate chip guy.”

The president has said the key to getting his $973 billion deal passed in Congress involves taking the case straight to voters. While Republicans and Democrats might squabble in Washington, Biden's theory is that lawmakers of both parties want to deliver for their constituents.