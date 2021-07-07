Bin Salman brother visits White House

Top Biden administration officials Tuesday hosted a brother to Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in the highest-level such visit known since the U.S. made public intelligence findings linking the crown prince to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Biden administration did not publicly disclose the visit by Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister, in advance. President Joe Biden had pledged to make a “pariah” of the kingdom's crown prince during his presidential campaign over Khashoggi's killing and other abuses, but his administration has instead emphasized U.S. strategic interests with Saudi Arabia.

Biden has pledged a foreign policy that follows human rights and American values.

But after the February release of the U.S. findings on Mohammed bin Salman's role in Khashoggi's death, Biden told ABC News there was no precedent for the U.S. punishing a top official of a country with which it has a partnership.

Uyghurs, Blinken meet over China

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met virtually Tuesday with Uyghur Muslims who were detained at camps in China's northwest Xinjiang region to hear about their experiences and seek advice on how best to pressure China to halt repression there.

The State Department said Blinken wanted to hear directly from the seven former detainees, relatives of others and advocates about conditions that they and the Uyghur community more broadly face.

China has come under severe international criticism and sanctions for detaining more than 1 million Uyghurs and other minorities for what it calls political re-education in Xinjiang.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met several times with Uyghur ex-detainees during his tenure as America's top diplomat.

Missouri mayor faces recall vote

As the coronavirus surges in Missouri, a mayor who imposed a mask requirement and other public safety measures is facing a recall vote, even though the requirements have long since expired.

Nixa voters will have the option to recall Mayor Brian Steele at a special election set for Nov. 2, the Springfield News-Leader reports. Steele, who was delegated emergency powers by the City Council to deal with the pandemic, enacted the mask ordinance in October. He ended the ordinance on April 30.

Nixa, which has about 21,000 residents, is about 10 miles south of Springfield, where hospitals are overflowing with COVID-19 patients.