Schumer schedules vote on infrastructure

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pressured lawmakers Thursday to reach agreement by next week on a pair of massive domestic spending measures, signaling Democrats' desire to push ahead aggressively on President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar agenda.

Schumer, D-N.Y., said he was scheduling a procedural vote for Wednesday to begin debate on a still-evolving bipartisan infrastructure bill. Senators from both parties, bargaining for weeks, have struggled to reach final agreement on a $1 trillion package of highway, water systems and other public works projects.

Schumer said he also wanted Democratic senators to reach agreement among themselves by then on specific details of a separate 10-year budget blueprint that envisions $3.5 trillion in spending for climate change, education, an expansion of Medicare and more.

“The time has come to make progress. And we will. We must,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

The majority leader's plans were an attempt to push lawmakers to work out differences so Democrats can advance plans to fortify the economy for the long term and help lower-earning and middle-class families while imposing higher taxes on the wealthy and large corporations.

Lawmakers working on the smaller infrastructure package met Thursday afternoon to discuss the details, but chafed at Schumer's deadline. They indicated that substantial hurdles remain, including how to pay for the nearly $579 billion in new spending over five years that they agreed to with the White House.

“There's no reason to go prime time if you're not ready,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., as he emerged from the talks.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said there were different views among senators about whether Schumer's timeline was helping or hurting the bipartisan effort.

Warner said the White House is trying to work through with senators on ways to pay for the new spending without raising corporate taxes or user fees such as the federal gas tax.

“We're still short on pay-fors,” Rounds said.

It will take 60 votes to start debating the infrastructure measure because Republicans are expected to use a filibuster – procedural delays – to try killing it.

One of the biggest revenue raisers, bolstering IRS enforcement to bring in an estimated $100 billion over 10 years, has been a major discussion point in negotiations.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said the group was looking at alternative measures.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, predicted lawmakers will be able to craft a final bill, although he was unsure they will meet “anybody's arbitrary deadline.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the top Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, belittled the emerging plan as a wasteful liberal wish list that would fuel inflation and boost taxes.

“Count me in for real infrastructure. Count me out for a tax and spend plan from Hell,” he said in a statement.

The infrastructure bill and budget resolution would also need to pass the House.