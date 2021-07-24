Trump inaugural chair freed on bail

LOS ANGELES – The chair of former President Donald Trump's inaugural committee was ordered freed Friday on $250 million bail to face charges he secretly worked as an agent for the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump's foreign policy.

Tom Barrack, 74, will be subject to electronic monitoring and largely confined to his residence after he is arraigned Monday in a New York courtroom. He was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles near his home.

Barrack is expected to plead not guilty to conspiring to influence U.S. policy on the UAE's behalf during Trump's 2016 campaign and while Trump was president. Barrack was among three men charged in the case. Prosecutors said Barrack used his long personal friendship with Trump to benefit the UAE without disclosing his ties to the U.S. government.

Care facilities look to avoid fund use

Organizations representing long-term care facilities on Friday urged lawmakers working on a bipartisan infrastructure plan to avoid dipping into COVID-relief funds to help pay for the roughly $600 billion in new spending sought for the public works buildout.

The request comes as lawmakers are struggling to finish up negotiations over the package amid stubborn disagreements over how to pay for the new spending. Lawmakers and staff are expected to work through the weekend, sorting through the flurry of tensions over funds for water resources, public transit and other details in what they hope are the final stages of their work.

The groups representing the long-term care facilities said tapping virus relief dollars would be “short-sighted, especially as COVID-19 variants continue to spread.” They noted the delta variant that now accounts for most of the new cases and threatens “the safety of our nation's seniors and their caregivers.”

G-20 members push big climate goals

Many of the climate and energy ministers at a Group of 20 meeting hosted by Italy agreed Friday to work toward even more ambitious goals for fighting climate change than those established in the 2015 Paris accords, an Italian official said.

Italy's minister of ecological transition, Roberto Cingolani, also said concern over last week's flooding in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands was palpable during the two days of negotiations in Naples. Germany and the European Union are G-20 members. The United States, the European Union, Japan and Canada made clear they “firmly intend to go faster than the Paris agreement by the (end of) the decade, and below 1.5 degrees,” Cingolani said.

World leaders agreed six years ago in Paris to work to keep global temperatures from increasing more than 2 degrees Celsius, and ideally no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, by the end of the century. Scientists say both goals will be missed by a wide margin unless drastic steps are taken to reduce emissions.