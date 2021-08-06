Senators finishing work on bill for infrastructure

WASHINGTON – Nearing decision time, senators are wrapping up work on the bipartisan infrastructure plan and talks were underway Thursday to expedite consideration of the nearly $1 trillion proposal, with votes expected in the days ahead.

A much anticipated analysis of the bill from the Congressional Budget Office concluded that the legislation would increase the national debt by about $256 billion over the next decade. Senators wanted that information before votes on the package, which could start soon and push into Saturday.

The Senate has processed nearly two dozen amendments to the 2,700-page bill, a rare legislative undertaking, with more on tap. But none has substantially changed the framework of the public works package, which would send money for roads, bridges, water works, broadband and other projects to virtually every corner of the nation, and is a first phase of President Joe Biden's infrastructure priorities.

“We can bring this bill to a close very shortly,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The package looks on track for Senate passage, a rare accord between Republicans and Democrats joining on a shared priority that also is essential to Biden's agenda.

Once the bill clears the Senate, lawmakers will turn to the much more partisan undertaking on the next phase of Biden's agenda: a $3.5 trillion proposal for what the White House calls human infrastructure – child care support, home health care, education and other expenditures that are Democratic priorities that Republicans have pledged to reject. Debate will extend into the fall.