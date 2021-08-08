Infrastructure bill clears hurdle

WASHINGTON – The Senate moved closer to passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package Saturday after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted to clear a key procedural hurdle, but the action soon stalled out as a few Republican opponents refused to speed up approval of one of President Joe Biden's top priorities.

The measure would provide a massive injection of federal money for a range of public works programs, from roads and bridges to broadband internet access, drinking water and more. In a rare stroke of bipartisanship, Republicans joined the Democrats to overcome the 60-vote threshold needed to advance the measure toward final votes. The vote was 67-27, a robust tally. If approved, the bill would go to the House.

But momentum dragged as a few Republican senators refused to yield 30 hours of required debate before the next set of procedural votes, which could delay swift passage of the package and result in a dayslong slog. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said senators would resume at noon today.

Cuomo could face criminal charges

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges if investigators substantiate a criminal complaint accusing the governor of groping an aide last year, the Albany County sheriff said Saturday.

Sheriff Craig Apple promised a “very comprehensive” investigation in partnership the Albany County district attorney's office but said it would be premature to commit to a timeline or say whether Cuomo himself will be questioned.

The complaint, filed last week, is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency over alleged misconduct by the Democratic governor. The executive assistant has sat down for an interview set to be televised Monday.

Texas Democrats still staying away

Texas Democrats still refused to return to the state Capitol on Saturday as Gov. Greg Abbott began a third attempt at passing new election laws, prolonging a monthslong standoff that ramped up in July when dozens of Democratic state lawmakers left the state and hunkered down in Washington, D.C.

More than 50 Democrats last month bolted to the nation's capital, but the precise whereabouts of each of them is unclear. In a joint statement Saturday, Democrats said 26 of them would remain “part of an active presence in Washington maintained for as long as Congress is working.”

But there were also signs the stalemate may be thawing. Two of the Democrats who decamped last month returned to Austin on Saturday, and one of them said enough of his colleagues may also begin trickling back to secure a quorum next week.

No endorsement from Calif. GOP

The California Republican Party voted overwhelmingly Saturday not to endorse any candidate in the looming recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, sidestepping a potentially nasty fight over a GOP favorite that threatened to divide Republicans and depress turnout in the nationally watched race.

The lopsided vote to skip an endorsement – supported by about 90% of delegates attending at a virtual party meeting – reflected concerns that an internal feud among candidates and their supporters would cleave party ranks and sour Republicans who wouldn't bother to vote if their candidate of choice was snubbed.

There are 24 Republicans on the recall ballot, including talk radio host Larry Elder, former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, state legislator Kevin Kiley and former Olympian and reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner.