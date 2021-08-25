Wednesday, August 25, 2021 1:00 am
House clears hurdle, OKs budget blueprint
Associated Press
WASHINGTON Striking a deal with moderates, House Democratic leaders muscled President Joe Bidens multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle Tuesday, ending a risky standoff and putting the partys domestic infrastructure agenda back on track.
The 220-212 vote was a first step toward drafting Bidens $3.5 billion rebuilding plan this fall, and the narrow outcome, in the face of stiff Republican opposition, showed the power a few voices have to alter the debate and signaled the challenges ahead still threatening to upend the presidents agenda.
After a turbulent 24 hours that brought House proceedings to a standstill, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her colleagues before the vote that the legislation represents a federal investment on par with the New Deal and the Great Society.
Pelosi brushed aside the delays. Thats just part of the legislative process, she said, according to an aide granted anonymity to discuss a closed-door caucus meeting.
Tensions had flared as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to withhold their votes for the $3.5 trillion plan.
They were demanding the House first approve a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan package of other public works projects thats already passed the Senate.
In brokering the compromise, Pelosi committed to voting on the bipartisan package no later than Sept. 27, an attempt to assure lawmakers it wont be left on the sidelines. Its also in keeping with Pelosis insistence that the two bills move together as a more complete collection of Bidens priorities.
Pelosi has set a goal of passing both by Oct. 1.
