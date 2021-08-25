House clears hurdle, OKs budget blueprint

WASHINGTON  Striking a deal with moderates, House Democratic leaders muscled President Joe Bidens multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle Tuesday, ending a risky standoff and putting the partys domestic infrastructure agenda back on track.

The 220-212 vote was a first step toward drafting Bidens $3.5 billion rebuilding plan this fall, and the narrow outcome, in the face of stiff Republican opposition, showed the power a few voices have to alter the debate and signaled the challenges ahead still threatening to upend the presidents agenda.

After a turbulent 24 hours that brought House proceedings to a standstill, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her colleagues before the vote that the legislation represents a federal investment on par with the New Deal and the Great Society.

Pelosi brushed aside the delays. Thats just part of the legislative process, she said, according to an aide granted anonymity to discuss a closed-door caucus meeting.

Tensions had flared as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to withhold their votes for the $3.5 trillion plan.

They were demanding the House first approve a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan package of other public works projects thats already passed the Senate.

In brokering the compromise, Pelosi committed to voting on the bipartisan package no later than Sept. 27, an attempt to assure lawmakers it wont be left on the sidelines. Its also in keeping with Pelosis insistence that the two bills move together as a more complete collection of Bidens priorities.

Pelosi has set a goal of passing both by Oct. 1.