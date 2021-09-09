California vote tests Biden clout

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – President Joe Biden has been beset by public health, military and climate crises in the past month. Not much time has been left to help fellow Democrat and California Gov. Gavin Newsom fight off an attempt to boot him from office.

With less than a week to spare, the White House is diving into the California gubernatorial recall election, coming to Newsom's aid with visits from Vice President Kamala Harris and then Biden himself to try to alleviate lingering concerns about Democratic turnout in the unusual September vote.

Harris arrived back in her home state to campaign with Newsom on Wednesday after a previously planned visit was nixed due to the chaos surrounding the Afghanistan withdrawal. Biden is expected to visit California just ahead of Tuesday's election.

Harris and Biden are hoping to help bolster Newsom's chance to survive an unpredictable recall effort in a state that remains key to advancing Biden's agenda.

“It's simply too big a state to lose an election in,” said Joel Benenson, a pollster for former President Barack Obama's campaigns.

Benenson noted that the outcome of the recall could have an effect on the makeup of the narrowly divided Senate if California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat opens up before her term ends in 2024 – leaving her replacement to be appointed by the governor.

The leading Republican in the race – conservative talk radio host Larry Elder – told reporters in Los Angeles that Harris and Biden were trying to distract attention from Newsom's record on widespread homelessness, rising crime and long-running school and business closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The election has two questions: First, whether voters believe the governor should be recalled, and then, who should replace him. Voters will choose from a list of 46 replacement candidates – many of them unknown. With so many candidates dividing those ballots, if the recall effort succeeds, it's possible a candidate could win with 25% or less of the vote.