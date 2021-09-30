House panel subpoenas organizers of Jan. 6 rally

WASHINGTON – A House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed 11 officials who helped plan rallies in support of former President Donald Trump ahead of the violent attack, including the massive event on the day of the siege at which the president told his supporters to “fight like hell.”

The announcement follows a round of subpoenas last week that targeted former White House and administration officials in contact with Trump before and during the insurrection.

The committee said in a release Wednesday that the subpoenas are part of the panel's efforts to collect information from the organizers “and their associated entities on the planning, organization, and funding of those events.” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the committee, said “the inquiry includes examination of how various individuals and entities coordinated their activities.”

In letters to those who were subpoenaed, Thompson demands that they provide documents to the panel by Oct. 13 and appear at separate depositions the committee has scheduled from late October through early November.

Thompson's letters cite efforts by representatives of the group Women for America First to organize the rally on Jan. 6 and to collectively communicate with senior White House officials. The subpoenas also mention other events the group planned in the weeks between Trump's November election defeat and the January attack.

The panel has ramped up its investigation as it attempts to dissect the origins of the insurrection by Trump's supporters and find ways to prevent it from ever happening again.

Included on the list of subpoenas are Amy Kremer, founder and chair of Women for America First; Kylie Kremer, founder and executive director of Women for America First; Cynthia Chafian, an organizer who submitted the first permit for the rally; Caroline Wren, who the committee says was listed on permit paperwork for the Jan. 6 rally as a “VIP Advisor”; and Maggie Mulvaney, who the panel says was listed on the permit as “VIP Lead.”

Also subpoenaed was former Trump campaign official Katrina Pierson, who the committee says was “reportedly involved in the organization” of the rally on Jan. 6 and a smaller one the day before and was “in direct communication with the former president about the rallies.”