Report shows Trump bid to undo election

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos, and prompted top officials there and at the White House to threaten to resign, a Senate Judiciary Committee report found.

The report released Thursday by the Democratic-run committee offers new insight into how the Republican incumbent tried to undo the vote and exert his will on the department, asking leaders to declare the election “corrupt” and disparaging its top official for not doing anything to overturn the results. Trump's actions led to a near-revolt at department headquarters that receded only after senior officials warned of a mass resignation, with one White House lawyer describing efforts to undo the election as a “murder-suicide pact.”

“In attempting to enlist DOJ for personal, political purposes in an effort to maintain his hold on the White House, Trump grossly abused the power of the presidency” and arguably violated a federal law that prevents anyone from commanding that federal employees engage in political activity, the report says.

In one White House meeting recounted for Senate investigators, Jeffrey Rosen, who was Attorney General William Barr's deputy and briefly led the department after Barr left, described how Trump, trying to initiate a department inquiry, showed videos of “somebody delivering a suitcase of ballots.”

Rosen said he recalled saying to Trump, “I really want to suggest to you, sir, respectfully, that it would be a better thing for everyone to use this last month to focus on some of the things that had been accomplished in the last four years, a – tax reform and the vaccine, Operation Warp Speed, and not go into this 'the election was corrupt.'”

The pressure campaign by Trump and his allies included a draft brief the White House wanted the Justice Department to file with the Supreme Court to overturn the election results. The department refused to file the document, which the Senate report describes as raising a “litany of false and debunked claims.”

The conflict culminated in a contentious, hourslong meeting at the White House on Jan. 3 in which Trump openly considered replacing Rosen as acting attorney general with Jeffrey Clark, an assistant attorney general. The Democrats' report says Trump told Rosen: “One thing we know is you, Rosen, aren't going to do anything to overturn the election.”

Clark had positioned himself as more sympathetic to pursuing Trump's fraud claims even though the results were certified by states and Republican election officials.

Several officials in the Jan. 3 meeting told Trump they would resign if he put Clark in charge at the Justice Department. White House counsel Pat Cipollone referred to a draft letter from Clark pushing Georgia officials to convene a special legislative session on the results as a “murder-suicide pact.” Cipollone threatened to quit.