    Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am

    On the air

    Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

    “Meet the Press” on NBC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Jennifer Granholm, energy secretary; Terry McAuliffe, Democratic candidate for Virginia governor; Brad Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state

    “Face the Nation” on CBS

    Time: 10:30 a.m.

    Guests: Antony Blinken, secretary of state; Gina Raimondo, commerce secretary; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah; Dr. Claire Boogaard, medical director of the COVID-19 Vaccine Program at Children's National Hospital

    “This Week” on ABC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Pete Buttigieg, transportation secretary; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

    “State of the Union” on CNN

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Blinken; Buttigieg

    “Fox News Sunday”

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Buttigieg; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

    – Associated Press

