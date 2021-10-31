On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Jennifer Granholm, energy secretary; Terry McAuliffe, Democratic candidate for Virginia governor; Brad Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Antony Blinken, secretary of state; Gina Raimondo, commerce secretary; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah; Dr. Claire Boogaard, medical director of the COVID-19 Vaccine Program at Children's National Hospital

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Pete Buttigieg, transportation secretary; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Blinken; Buttigieg

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Buttigieg; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

