Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Jennifer Granholm, energy secretary; Terry McAuliffe, Democratic candidate for Virginia governor; Brad Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Antony Blinken, secretary of state; Gina Raimondo, commerce secretary; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah; Dr. Claire Boogaard, medical director of the COVID-19 Vaccine Program at Children's National Hospital
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Pete Buttigieg, transportation secretary; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Blinken; Buttigieg
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Buttigieg; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.
– Associated Press
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story