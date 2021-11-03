Virginia governor race too close to call

RICHMOND, Va. – Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin were locked in a fierce battle for Virginia governor Tuesday night, the most closely watched contest in an off-year election that could prove a referendum on President Joe Biden's first year in office.

The race was too early to call.

The bruising campaign pitted McAuliffe, a prominent figure in Democratic politics and a former Virginia governor, against Youngkin, a political newcomer and former business executive. The two have spent months fighting about everything from Youngkin's ties to former President Donald Trump to abortion rights and culture war battles over schools.

But voters saw the economy as the top issue, followed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of statewide voters. Some 34% of Virginia voters ranked the economy as their No. 1 priority, compared to 17% saying COVID-19 and 14% choosing education. Those issues outranked health care, climate change, racism and abortion in the survey.

The closeness of the governor's race indicated just how much the political fortunes of Biden's party have changed in a short period.

A loss in a state that has trended toward Democrats more than a decade would deepen the sense of alarm inside the party heading into next year's midterm elections, when control of Congress is at stake. But Biden expressed optimism going into the evening while acknowledging that “the off-year is always unpredictable.”

Minneapolis rejects replacing police

Minneapolis voters Tuesday rejected a proposal to replace the city's police department with a new Department of Public Safety, an idea that supporters hoped would bring radical change to policing in the city where George Floyd's death under an officer's knee brought calls for racial justice.

The initiative would have changed the city charter to remove a requirement that the city have a police department with a minimum number of officers. Supporters said a complete overhaul of policing was necessary to stop police violence.

Opponents said the proposal had no concrete plan for how to move forward and warned it would leave some communities already affected by violence more vulnerable as crime is on the rise.

The ballot proposal had roots in the abolish-the-police movement that erupted after Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year. The debate over racial justice in policing brought national attention to Tuesday's vote, as well as a river of out-of-state money seeking to influence the outcome that could have shaped change elsewhere, too.

Eric Adams elected New York City mayor

Democrat Eric Adams has been elected New York City mayor, defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa on Tuesday in a contest far easier than his next task: steering a damaged city through its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams, a former New York City police captain, will become the second Black mayor of the nation's most populous city. David Dinkins, who served from 1990 to 1993, was the first.

Adams' victory seemed all but assured after he emerged as the winner from a crowded Democratic primary this summer in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1.

Sliwa, who founded the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol four decades ago, ran a campaign punctuated by his penchant for stunts and his signature red beret, part of the Guardian Angels uniform.

Democratic governor seeks 2nd term in NJ

New Jersey voters had their say Tuesday on whether Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy will win a second term after enacting much of his progressive agenda or if they will chart a new direction with Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.

Before polls opened Tuesday, already some 700,000 votes – about a third of the total in 2017 – had been cast by mail-in ballots or in early in-person voting. The race was too close to call Tuesday night.

Murphy has led in the polls, has a 1 million-voter registration advantage and had more cash in his campaign coffers than Ciattarelli in the final days of the race. But the Republican has far surpassed his predecessor four years ago in fundraising and has seen the gap in public polls move in his favor – if only by a few points.

Parties keep seats in US House wins in Ohio

Republican Mike Carey, a Trump-backed coal lobbyist, bested a two-term state lawmaker to win an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio on Tuesday, while Democrat Shontel Brown coasted to victory in a second up-for-grabs congressional district in the Cleveland area.

The results of Tuesday's elections will leave Democrats with a 221-213 advantage over Republicans in Congress, with Brown and Carey each retaining a seat for their parties.

Carey, 50, defeated Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, a public health policy consultant, in the 15th Congressional District, after the most competitive race there in years. The previous officeholder, Republican Steve Stivers, resigned in April to become CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce after a decade in Congress.

Brown, 46, a Cuyahoga County Council member who also chairs the county Democratic Party, won the Cleveland-area House seat formerly held by Marcia Fudge, who stepped down to become housing and urban development secretary in the Biden administration. Brown defeated Republican Laverne Gore, a business owner and activist, in the heavily Democratic district that stretches from Cleveland to Akron.

Congressional primary in Florida razor-thin

The Democratic primary to replace late Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings was too close to call Tuesday night after most of the votes had been counted in the South Florida district.

With nearly 99% of votes counted, fewer than 100 votes separated the two leaders in a field of 11 Democrats. Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness and health care company CEO Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick led the crowded primary, each with nearly 24% of the vote.

Businessman Jason Mariner won the Republican primary, defeating Greg Musselwhite, but is considered a longshot to win the general election in the overwhelmingly Democratic district.