GOP gets bolder after Virginia

LAS VEGAS – Fresh off a strong showing in last week's elections, some of the nation's leading Republicans expressed newfound confidence this past weekend that they are well positioned to retake control of Congress next year and ultimately win back the White House.

Speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a potential presidential contender in 2024, boasted that Democrats were “freaking out” after losing the Virginia governor's race and nearly falling short in New Jersey.

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, called Tuesday's strong showing “a tsunami” and a “precursor of really great things to come in 2022.”

But beneath the bravado coursing through the grand Palazzo ballroom at the Venetian Resort, the GOP was still navigating around the shadow of Donald Trump, the former president who plans to play a major role in next year's midterms and may again run for the White House in 2024.

Virtually everyone who addressed the crowd praised Trump, who also spoke by video. But for the first time since losing the 2020 election, he seemed relegated to the background as others encouraged the party to think about its future.

The Republican strength in Virginia and New Jersey last week was fueled by candidates who deliberately kept Trump at arm's length and successfully turned out rural conservatives who make up the former president's base, while also appealing to suburban voters who had abandoned the party in recent years. That could provide a model for GOP success in future elections.

But Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who might run for president again in 2024, warned that would happen only if GOP leaders, including Trump, focus on the future instead of relitigating the past, including the former president's lie that last year's election was stolen.

Republicans have “extraordinary opportunities over the next few years,” Christie said, but only if they offer voters “a plan for tomorrow, not a grievance about yesterday.”

“We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections, no matter where you stand on that issue – no matter where you stand – it is over. And every minute that we spend talking about 2020,” he said, was “wasting time.” The party needs to “take our eyes off the rearview mirror and start looking through the windshield again.”

In an interview after his speech, Christie said he believes Trump's role in the party going forward is “completely dependent upon the president's own behavior.”

“If the president wants to talk about the future and spend most of his time talking about the future and what he sees next, then I'm sure that he'll be a welcome voice in any kind of debate,” Christie said. “But if all we're going to do is talk about grievance politics and put out statements saying either you reverse the 2020 election or Republicans shouldn't vote in '22 and '24, I mean, that can't be the leader of our party. It just can't.”

The RJC event, dubbed the “kosher cattle call” by its organizers, offered a chance for candidates mulling runs to woo some of the party's biggest and most influential donors on stage and in private forums.

Beyond Christie and Cruz, those appearing included former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley.

Candidates running for Congress and governor also worked the room, including retired football player Herschel Walker, who is running for Senate in Georgia, and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who was repeatedly urged to launch a campaign for Senate, which he is considering.