Wednesday, November 10, 2021 1:00 am
Ex-White House aides subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
Associated Press
WASHINGTON – House investigators issued subpoenas Tuesday to 10 former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.
The subpoenas, including demands for documents and testimony from former senior adviser Stephen Miller and former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, bring the House panel tasked with investigating the insurrection even closer inside Trump's inner circle – and closer to Trump himself.
They come a day after the committee subpoenaed six other associates of the former president who spread mistruths about widespread fraud in the election and strategized about how to thwart President Joe Biden's victory.
“The Select Committee wants to learn every detail of what went on in the White House on January 6th and in the days beforehand,” said Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the panel.
It is so far unclear whether the Jan. 6 panel will subpoena Trump, though the committee's leaders have said they haven't ruled anything out. The panel has now issued more than 30 subpoenas, including to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, longtime ally Steve Bannon and others who were close to the former president.
The panel said Tuesday that it had issued subpoenas for Miller, who Thompson said had “participated in efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud,” and McEnany, who the committee said was present at times with Trump as he watched the insurrection and spoke at a rally that morning.
The panel is also demanding documents and testimony from Keith Kellogg, former Vice President Mike Pence's national security adviser, writing in the subpoena that it wants to hear from him because “you were with President Trump as the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol unfolded and have direct information about the former president's statements about, and reactions to, the Capitol insurrection.”
His subpoena says that according to several accounts, Kellogg urged Trump to send out a tweet aimed at helping to control the crowd.
Other former Trump White House aides subpoenaed Tuesday include personal assistant Nicholas Luna, who the panel said may have witnessed a phone call from Trump to Pence pressuring him not to certify Biden's win; special assistant Molly Michael, who the committee said sent information about election fraud to “various individuals at the direction of President Trump”; and deputy assistant Ben Williamson, a senior adviser to Meadows.
They also include deputy chief of staff Christopher Liddell, who was in the White House on Jan. 6 and considered resigning, according to reports; and personnel director John McEntee and special assistant Cassidy Hutchinson, who the committee said were also in the White House that day and at the rally.
The panel also subpoenaed former Justice Department official Kenneth Klukowski, who Thompson said communicated with Jeffrey Clark, a former assistant attorney general, about a letter Clark had drafted urging officials in Georgia to delay certification of the voting results in that state because of purported fraud.
Also
Trump's move to block documents fails
A federal judge on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan declined to issue a preliminary injunction sought by Trump's lawyers. Chutkan said President Joe Biden was “best positioned” to determine whether to waive executive privilege on documents sought by the House.
Biden largely waived executive privilege on documents held by the White House. The records that would be given to the committee include call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from Trump's then-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, according to a court filing by the National Archives. There are also copies of talking points from then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and “a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity,” the National Archives has said.
Trump is expected to appeal the ruling, and it is likely to eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court.
Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus
An American who faces criminal charges from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is seeking asylum in Belarus, the country's state TV reported, in a move that could further heighten tensions between the turbulent former Soviet nation and the United States.
Evan Neumann of Mill Valley, California, acknowledged in an interview with the Belarus 1 channel that he was at the Capitol that day but rejected the charges, which include assaulting police, obstruction and other offenses. The channel aired excerpts of the interview Sunday and Monday and promised to release the full version today.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story