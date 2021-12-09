Republican House win in Virginia confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. – A recount for a Virginia state House seat upheld the Republican candidate's victory Wednesday, cementing what will be a 52-48 majority for the GOP when the chamber convenes in January.

A court certified Republican A.C. Cordoza had defeated Democratic Del. Martha Mugler in the race for the Hampton Roads-area 91st District seat.

Mugler, a freshman member elected in 2019, requested a recount last month after the results from the Nov. 2 election showed her trailing by only 94 votes out of the 27,388 counted.

Cordoza, a 31-year-old newcomer who works as an engineer technician, ended up ahead by 64 votes, according to Wednesday's final order.

An earlier recount last week upheld another GOP candidate's win and confirmed that the party had retaken the majority from the Democrats, making Virginia one of only two states with a split legislature; the other is Minnesota. Democrats hold a slim 21-19 majority in the Senate, where lawmakers aren't up for reelection until 2023.