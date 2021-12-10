Democracy imperiled, Biden warns at summit

WASHINGTON  President Joe Biden expressed alarm at a backward slide of democracy around the globe on Thursday, calling on fellow world leaders to work with him to bolster democratic institutions as his administration grows increasingly concerned about Chinas and Russias push for global influence.

Bidens comments to more than 100 leaders at the White Houses first virtual Summit for Democracy came as they pointed to a host of challenges confronting democracies, including corruption, inequality, and limitations on press freedom. The leaders also expressed increasing worry about the perils of disinformation and strengthening autocracies.

Will we allow the backward slide of rights and democracy to continue unchecked? Biden asked. Or will we together -- together -- have a vision ... and courage to once more lead the march of human progress and human freedom forward?

Thursdays video gathering drew backlash from the United States chief adversaries and other nations that were not invited.

The ambassadors to the U.S. from China and Russia wrote a joint essay describing the Biden administration as exhibiting a Cold-War mentality that will stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world. The administration also faced scrutiny over how it went about deciding which countries to invite. China and Russia were among those tnot invited.

Other leaders at the summit delivered their own remarks on the state of democracy  many prerecorded  often reflecting on the stress that rapidly evolving technology is having on their nations. They also bemoaned the increase of disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining institutions and elections.