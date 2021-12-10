Pence navigates Trump's shadow in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. – There were all the trappings of a day on the presidential campaign trail: a fundraiser, schmoozing with local activists, holiday parties and a visit to a local bakery, where the potential candidate posed for pictures and bought a slice of cake.

But former Vice President and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence insisted his tightly scheduled swing through New Hampshire on Wednesday was simply focused on next year's midterms, when control of Congress is at stake.

“To be honest with you, all of my focus is on 2022 because I think we've got a historic opportunity for not just a winning election, but a realignment election,” he told The Associated Press. “So I'm dedicating all of my energy to the process of really winning back the Congress and winning statehouses in 2022. And then in 2023, we'll look around and we'll go where we're called.”

Pence's approach belies the fact that he isn't just any Republican courting the voters and activists in this state that helps decide presidential nominations. He's arguably tied more closely to former President Donald Trump than any other Republican eyeing the White House.

Although that should be a boon in a party dominated by Trump loyalists, it's a unique vulnerability for Pence, who is blamed by some supporters of the former president who wrongly believe he could have prevented Joe Biden from assuming the presidency in January.

Adding to the complexity is the prospect that Trump might also run again in 2024. At least for now, polls suggest Trump would run away with the GOP nomination.

That leaves Pence, whose life was threatened by Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, in a bind. Some fellow Republicans considering a campaign, including former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, have said they won't run if Trump moves forward. Others, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, have dismissed the notion that a Trump candidacy should automatically clear the field.

Pence is opting for a middle ground, spending much of his time talking up his and Trump's time in office and insisting the two parted ways on good terms.

In interviews, for instance, he declined to take a side in the GOP primary for governor in Georgia, which features incumbent Brian Kemp against Trump-backed challenger and former Sen. David Perdue. He similarly sidestepped the question of what Trump's calculations mean for him.

But he's clear that he's not waiting for his old boss to make a decision as he travels the country, delivers speeches and raises money.

Much of Trump's base remains livid that Pence refused the former president's demand to block certification of the 2020 election – something he did not have power to do. And critics of Trump are unlikely to embrace a man who almost never voiced disagreement with the former president and who continues to yoke himself to that administration.

Still, on Wednesday, Pence was greeted warmly during his second New Hampshire visit since leaving office.

At the Simply Delicious bakery in Bedford, Pence greeted customers and posed for selfies. The bakery was featured in ads from the Coalition to Protect American Workers, a conservative group run by Pence's former chief of staff, Marc Short, and fined for violating COVID-19 mask regulations.

“We miss you very much,” the bakery's owner, Alexa Firman, told Pence as the two chatted and posed for photos.

“For four years he played a different role,” Short said. “He had a role to advance the president's policies and to articulate them. And now he's in a position to speak more freely.”

In interviews, voters who attended the events generally praised Pence but didn't express the kind of unbridled enthusiasm often reserved for Trump.

Bill Ohm, who is running for state representative, praised Pence as “a really solid guy. ... He's not blusterous, but he's very very competent.”

But while he said that, in looking for a president, “you want a guy who's going to be calm and disciplined,” he said if Trump runs again, he'd likely back him instead.

“ I think he's got a little more experience in the big chair. I mean, Mike's got a great background in solving problems. But I think dealing with the world's problems, you've got to have a guy who can be a little tougher than most people,” he said.