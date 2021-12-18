Capitol rioter receives 5 years

WASHINGTON – A Capitol rioter who attacked police officers working to hold back the angry pro-Trump mob Jan. 6 was sentenced Friday to more than five years behind bars, the most so far for anyone sentenced in the insurrection.

Robert Palmer, 54, of Largo, Florida, wept as he told U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan that he recently watched a video of his actions that day and could not believe what he was seeing.

“Your honor. I'm really really ashamed of what I did,” he said through tears.

Palmer was one of several rioters sentenced Friday in District of Columbia court for their actions that day, when the angry mob descended to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's victory following a rally by then-President Donald Trump.

Scores of police were beaten and bloodied, five people died and there was about $1.5 million in damage done to the U.S. Capitol. Palmer is the 65th defendant to be sentenced overall. More than 700 people have been charged.

A college student who posted online that “Infamy is just as good as fame” after she climbed through a broken window at Capitol was sentenced to a month in jail for her actions. Gracyn Courtright, 23, of Hurricane, West Virginia, didn't injure anyone, though, and her sentence reflected that.

But Palmer made his way to the front line during the chaos and started to attack, throwing a wooden plank, spraying a fire extinguisher, then hurling it when it was done. He rooted around for other objects, prosecutors said. He was briefly pepper-sprayed by police before he attacked officers again with a pole. He pleaded guilty to attacking officers.

Palmer said in a handwritten letter to the judge that he felt betrayed by Trump and his allies who fed them conspiracy theories.

“Trump supporters were lied to by those at the time who had great power,” he wrote. “They kept spitting out the false narrative about a stolen election and how it was 'our duty' to stand up to tyranny.”

Palmer, who has been held at the D.C. jail among fetid conditions that prompted a review by authorities, said it wasn't fair that he be punished so severely when the ringleaders aren't even behind bars.

The judge agreed – to a point.

“It is true that the people who extorted you and encouraged you and rallied you to go and take action have not been charged,” she said. “That is not the court's decision. I have my opinions but they are not relevant.”

Courtright sobbed as she told U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper that “if I could take back anything in my life it would be my actions on Jan. 6.”

Courtright posted photos of herself online – like scores of other rioters did in the days that followed – reveling in the moment.

“Can't wait to tell my grandkids I was here!” she wrote, and inside the Senate chamber, she was photographed while holding a “Members only” sign.

“I will never be the same girl again,” the University of Kentucky student said through tears. “This has changed me completely.”