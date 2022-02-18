Judge orders Trumps to testify

NEW YORK – Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state's civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with subpoenas that were issued in December by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump and his two children must sit for depositions within 21 days, Engoron said following a two-hour hearing with lawyers for the Trumps and James' office.

The eight-page ruling is almost certain to be appealed, but if it is upheld, it could force the former president into a tough decision about whether to answer questions, or stay silent, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination – something he's criticized others for doing in the past.

In a statement, Trump said, “THERE IS NO CASE!” and accused James' office of “doing everything within their corrupt discretion to interfere with my business relationships, and with the political process.”

Trump called the ruling “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in history – and remember, I can't get a fair hearing in New York because of the hatred of me by Judges and the judiciary. It is not possible.”

In a statement, James said: “No one will be permitted to stand in the way of the pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are. No one is above the law.”