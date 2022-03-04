221-page filing outlines case against Trump

WASHINGTON – The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol has previewed some of its findings in a federal court filing, and investigators for the first time said they have enough evidence to suggest then-President Donald Trump committed crimes.

That doesn't necessarily mean that Trump will be charged, or even that the Justice Department will investigate. But the legal document offers an early look at some of the panel's likely conclusions, expected to be submitted in coming months.

In the 221-page filing, the panel said it has evidence that the defeated Republican president and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

The filing came in response to a lawsuit from John Eastman, a lawyer and law professor who was consulting with Trump while trying to overturn the election and who is trying to withhold documents from the committee.

Takeaways from the Jan. 6 committee's court filing:

Case for fraud

The committee says it has evidence of three crimes, all of which are related to Trump's activity, and his coordination with Eastman, in the run-up to the insurrection.

In a “conspiracy to defraud the United States,” the committee argues that evidence it has gathered supports an inference that Trump, Eastman and several other allies of the former president “entered into an agreement to defraud the United States.”

The panel says Trump and his allies interfered with the election certification process, disseminated misinformation about election fraud and pressured state and federal officials to assist in that effort.

The panel also asserts that Trump obstructed an official proceeding, the joint session where the Electoral College votes are certified. The committee said Trump either tried or succeeded at obstructing, influencing or impeding the ceremonial process Jan. 6 and “did so corruptly” by pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to try and overturn the results. Pence declined.

The last charge the committee lays out is “common law fraud,” or falsely representing facts with the knowledge that they are false. Trump embarked on a wide-scale campaign to convince the public and federal judges that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

No direct charges

While the document marks the committee's most formal effort to link the former president to a federal crime, Congress does not have the power to bring criminal charges. Still, members of Congress can formally refer crimes to the Justice Department, if they think they have sufficient evidence. It is unclear if the committee will take that step.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democratic member of the panel, said Thursday, “The department shouldn't be waiting on our committee.” Schiff has urged the Justice Department to be more aggressive in investigating.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has repeatedly said that prosecutors will follow the facts and the law wherever that takes them, stopping short of saying whether Trump is being investigated.

Pressuring Pence

Much of the committee's filing focuses on the expansive, ultimately unsuccessful effort by Eastman to convince Trump and the White House that there was a viable legal avenue for his baseless election fraud claims.

In memos ahead of Jan. 6, Eastman pushed for Pence to intervene in his ceremonial role and halt the certification of the electoral votes.

To establish that Eastman was planning a crime, the committee included excerpts of witness transcripts in which former White House aides and other officials discussed Eastman's efforts.

In one interview, Pence's chief counsel described a meeting with Eastman at the White House on Jan. 5.

“He came in and said, 'I'm here asking you to reject the electors,'” Greg Jacob told the committee. “That's how he opened at the meeting.”

On Jan. 6, as Pence presided over the congressional session and later hid from rioters calling for his hanging, Eastman and Jacob exchanged heated emails.

As the rioters broke into the Capitol, Jacob wrote to Eastman that “I respect your heart” but that the legal framework he was putting forward was “essentially entirely made up.”

He added, “And thanks to your bulls---, we are now under siege.”

Eastman angrily responded that “the 'siege' is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary.”

Jacob, who was sheltering with Pence in the Capitol at the time, apologized. But he did not let up.

“The advice provided has, whether intended or not, functioned as a serpent in the ear of the president of the United States, the most powerful office in the entire world,” Jacob wrote Eastman. “And here we are.”