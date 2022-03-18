Chinese operatives accused in plots to harass dissidents in US

WASHINGTON – Five men accused of acting on behalf of the Chinese government have been charged with brazen and wide-ranging schemes to stalk and harass Chinese dissidents in the United States, including by seeking to derail the election bid of a congressional candidate, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

The criminal cases, filed in federal court in Brooklyn, allege longstanding efforts to dig up dirt on dissidents, intimidate them and stifle their speech.

Two New York men operating under the direction of an employee of a China-based international technology company spied on pro-democracy activists, sought to illegally obtain and disseminate the federal tax returns of a dissident and also plotted to destroy the artwork of a dissident artist, prosecutors said.

In another plot that U.S. officials say was orchestrated by China's Ministry of State Security, an author who once helped start a pro-democracy organization gathered intelligence on dissidents and activists, Uyghurs, Tibetans and advocates for Taiwanese independence.

A third scheme by a man alleged to be a Chinese government operative sought to undermine the candidacy of a congressional candidate by plotting to locate, or even manufacture, derogatory information that could prevent him from being elected.