Longest-serving GOP congressman dies at 88

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Don Young, a blunt-speaking Republican and longest-serving member of Alaska's congressional delegation, has died. He was 88.

“ The Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved. His beloved wife Anne was by his side,” said a statement from his spokesperson, Zach Brown.

Young, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 1973, was known for his brusque style. In his later years in office, his off-color comments and gaffes sometimes overshadowed his work.

Born on June 9, 1933, in Meridian, California, Young came to Alaska in 1959, the year Alaska became a state, and credited Jack London's “Call of the Wild,” which his father used to read to him, for drawing him north.

“I can't stand heat, and I was working on a ranch and I used to dream of some place cold, and no snakes and no poison oak,” Young told The Associated Press in 2016. His mother questioned his decision.

“I said, 'I'm going up (to) drive dogs, catch fur and I want to mine gold.' And I did that,” he said. In Alaska, he met his first wife, Lu, who convinced him to enter politics, which he said was unfortunate in one sense – it sent him to Washington, D.C., “a place that's hotter than hell in the summer. And there's lots of snakes here, two-legged snakes.”

He was elected mayor of Fort Yukon in 1964 and elected to the state House two years later. He served two terms before winning election to the state Senate.

In 1972, Young was the Republican challenger to Democratic U.S. Rep. Nick Begich. Three weeks before the election, Begich's plane disappeared on a flight from Anchorage to Juneau. Alaskans reelected Begich anyway. Begich was declared dead in December 1972 and Young won a close special election in March 1973. He was running for reelection in November.

In 2013, Young became the longest-serving member of Alaska's congressional delegation, surpassing the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, who served for 40 years. That year, he also became the longest-serving Republican in the U.S. House.

Young counted among his career highlights passage of legislation his first year in office that allowed for construction of the trans-Alaska pipeline system, which became the state's economic lifeline.

During his career, he unapologetically supported earmarks as a way to bring home projects and build up infrastructure in a geographically huge state where communities range from big cities to tiny villages; critics deemed earmarks as pork.

Young branded himself a conservative and won support with voters for his stances on gun and hunting rights and a strong military. He made a career out of railing against “extreme environmentalists” and a federal bureaucracy that he saw as locking up Alaska's mineral, timber and petroleum resources.

In 2014, the House Ethics Committee found that Young had violated House rules by using campaign funds for personal trips and accepting improper gifts. Young was told to repay the value of the trips and gifts, totaling about $59,000. Young said he regretted the “oversights” and apologized for failing to exercise “due care” in complying with the House's Code of Conduct.

Fresh off a reelection win in 2020, Young announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, months after he had referred to the coronavirus as the “beer virus” before an audience that included older Alaskans and said the media had contributed to hysteria over COVID-19.

He later called COVID-19, for which he had been hospitalized, serious and encouraged Alaskans to follow guidelines meant to guard against the illness.