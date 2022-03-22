Biden to thank Poland for taking in refugees

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will thank Poland's president for the country's efforts to shelter Ukrainian refugees as part of his trip this week to Europe as Russian forces bear down in a nearly month-old invasion.

Poland is a crucial ally in the Ukraine crisis. It is hosting thousands of American troops and is taking in more people fleeing the war in Ukraine – more than 2 million – than any other nation in the midst of the largest European refugee crisis in decades.

Biden will head to Warsaw for a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda scheduled for Saturday. Biden will discuss how the U.S., along with its allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created. It's possible, too, that the president will visit a refugee camp.

Poland is “an important partner as we work to remain unified in the weeks and months ahead,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

Biden added the stop to his trip to Brussels this week for urgent talks with NATO and European allies. On Monday, European leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom spoke for about an hour, discussing “Russia's brutal tactics in Ukraine, including its attacks on civilians, the White House said. They also reviewed recent diplomatic efforts in support of Ukraine's effort to reach a cease-fire. Psaki said she thought the leaders would continue to be in touch routinely on the conflict.

She said the White House also remained in touch with Ukrainian officials.

Biden will not travel to Ukraine. “We have not explored that option,” Psaki said. Aside from the massive security concerns sending Biden into a war zone, the president felt he could make a more “effective and impactful” trip by meeting with other NATO leaders on how to help Ukraine.