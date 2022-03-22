Ohio GOP Senate hopefuls nearly come to blows

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A near-physical altercation in the nasty Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio led to a demand Monday from some military veterans that one candidate apologize for his seeming insult, while the target of their request said he respects and honors the military but stands by his statement.

The heated argument came during a debate Friday evening among five candidates running for the GOP nomination to replace the retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Democrats view the open seat as among their best chances to flip a seat nationally.

The debate became intense almost as soon as it began as former state Treasurer Josh Mandel attacked investment banker Mike Gibbons' business dealings in his opening remarks. Soon, the two were standing face to face on the debate stage, shouting at each other as the moderator tried to keep their argument from further escalating.

Mandel accused Gibbons of “making millions” off stock in a Chinese company, and Gibbons dismissively accused Mandel, who served in the U.S. Marines, of not understanding how investments work.

“You've never been in the private sector in your entire life,” Gibbons charged. “You don't know squat.”

“Two tours in Iraq,” Mandel shouted after rising from his seat. “Don't tell me I haven't worked!”

“Back off, buddy, or you're going to end up – ,” Gibbons told him, not finishing the sentence. “You're dealing with the wrong dude.”

“No, you're dealing with the wrong guy,” Mandel countered. “You watch what happens.”

Candidate J.D. Vance, a venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” appeared unimpressed.

“Sit down. Come on,” he said, sitting in a row with the remaining candidates. “This is ridiculous.”

Vance, who is also a military veteran, later slammed Mandel as “disgraceful” for using the Marine Corps as a “political football,” drawing loud applause from the crowd. “What a joke,” he said.

But 15 veterans backing Mandel wrote an open letter Monday saying they were “disgusted beyond belief” at Gibbons' comments.

“Gibbons owes Josh and all veterans and those currently in the service an apology, (for) implying that 'WE' who served our country honorably and faithfully, never earned our way working in the private sector,” they wrote. “We all volunteered to serve our country away from our families, putting our lives in danger, so people like Mike Gibbons could make millions.”