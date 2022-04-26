Pompeo's potential political aspirations draw cheers from local GOP

About 600 people gave former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a standing ovation Tuesday when he finished his keynote speech at the Allen County Republicans Lincoln Day Dinner.

Then they began to cheer when Steve Shine, chairman of Allen County Republicans, thanked Pompeo and while listing his accomplishments added “and quite possibly the next president of the United States of America.”

Pompeo’s speech was partially a call to action for the 2022 elections and focused on local officials.

“We’re going to reclaim America,” he said at the end. And that’s not just Washington D.C. but locally, he added.

In the speech, Pompeo thanked the audience members for the work they do every day, political and non-political, and asked them to come out as a party to support Republican candidates.

Pompeo served as director of the CIA under President Donald Trump before being moved into the secretary of state position.

“Some of you say you wish I was still there," he told the audience. "I wish I was still there, too.”

