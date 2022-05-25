Kemp defeats Perdue in Georgia's GOP primary

ATLANTA – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won the Republican primary for governor Tuesday, beating back David Perdue, former President Donald Trump's hand-picked challenger, in a contest that demonstrated the limits of the former president and his conspiracy-fueled politics in a key swing state.

Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in what will be one of the nation's most closely watched governor's races. Abrams narrowly lost the governorship to Kemp in 2018 but became a leading national Democratic voice as a voting rights activist.

Trump's own vice president, Mike Pence, rallied with Kemp in the Atlanta suburbs on Monday evening.

Despite the stinging setback in the night's top contest, Trump's preferred Senate candidate, former NFL star Herschel Walker, easily prevailed in his primary, while a Trump-backed candidate to serve as Georgia's chief election officer was still in the running.

Walker defeated five GOP challengers in his race, clearing the 50% mark needed to avoid a runoff. Warnock easily defeated beauty industry professional Tamara Johnson-Shealey.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated five challengers Tuesday in a GOP primary race that tested how her conservative Georgia constituents judged her turbulent freshman term.

Greene, 47, became a celebrity of the Republican Party's far-right fringe with her election two years ago as she embraced former President Donald Trump's false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, and engaged in conspiracy theories about the coronavirus.

She will face the winner of a three-way Democratic primary in northwest Georgia's 14th District, a seat drawn to give Republicans a huge advantage, in November.

Greene remained on the primary ballot Tuesday in Georgia's 14th Congressional District after a failed effort to disqualify her by opposing voters.

Elsewhere in elections Tuesday:

• Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won his Republican runoff election against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush on Tuesday despite facing a slew of legal problems, including an FBI investigation and a trial on securities fraud charges.

• Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders won the Republican nomination for Arkansas governor on Tuesday after a campaign where she focused primarily on national issues and criticizing President Joe Biden.