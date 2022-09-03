Blackhawk Christian, which introduced an eight-man football team this fall, earned its first program victory with a 37-12 victory over Irvington Prep in Indianapolis on Saturday.
The Braves led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and were up 16-6 at halftime. Both first-half touchdowns were scored by Victor Hoya, and the Braves also scored a safety due to a bad snap out of the end zone.
Hoya scored another touchdown, and Sam Schwartz added another in the third to put Blackhawk Christian up 29-12.
In the fourth quarter, Aiden Muldoon scored on a punt return and the Braves added the 2-point conversion to make it 37-12.
Baseball
Tigers’ infielder helps rout TinCapsDetroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop, on a rehab assignment with West Michigan this weekend, went 2 for 3 with a run scored and a walk as the Whitecaps wiped out the TinCaps 10-3 at Parkview Field. West Michigan scored all its runs in the first four innings. Fort Wayne starter Jose Espada gave up four runs on four hits and four walks in two innings, and reliever Luis Madrazo gave up six runs on four hits and four walks in an inning. Augustin Ruiz had two hits for the TinCaps (21-37, 48-76 second half).
Golf
Roundup
In Sylvania, Ohio, Lucy Li shot a 4-under 67 for a one-shot lead in the LPGA’s Dana Open. … In Bolton, Massachusetts, Talor Gooch had a 5-under 65, building a one-shot lead Saturday after two rounds of the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston. … In Farso, Denmark, Ross McGowan, fellow Englishmen Oliver Wilson and Matthew Southgate and Francesco Laporta of Italy are tied for the lead at the DP World Tour’s Made in HimmerLand.
Hockey
US women to play Canada in final
In Herning, Denmark, Amanda Kessel scored a hat trick and the United States beat the Czech Republic 10-1 in the semifinals Saturday of the women’s world championships. Canada beat Switzerland in the other semifinal. Since the inaugural women’s worlds in 1990, the U.S. and Canada have faced off in every final except 2019.
Soccer
US women blank Nigeria in warmup
In Kansas City, Kansas, Sophia Smith scored two first-half goals and the U.S. women’s national team defeated Nigeria 4-0 Saturday as both teams prepare for next summer’s World Cup. The United States has a 70-game unbeaten streak on American soil.