SpaceX launches supplies to station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX successfully launched another load of station supplies for NASA late Friday night and nailed its 50th rocket landing.

The Falcon rocket blasted off with 4,300 pounds of equipment and experiments for the International Space Station. Just minutes later, the spent first-stage booster made a dramatic midnight landing back at Cape Canaveral, its return accompanied by sonic booms.

“And the Falcon has landed for the 50th time in SpaceX history!” SpaceX engineer Jessica Anderson announced amid cheers at Mission Control.

The Dragon capsule, meanwhile, hurtled toward a Monday rendezvous with the space station.

It's the 20th station delivery for SpaceX, which has launched nearly 100,000 pounds of goods to the orbiting outpost and returned nearly that much back to Earth since it began shipments in 2012. Northrop Grumman is NASA's other commercial shipper.

SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk said it was the windiest conditions ever – 25 mph to 30 mph – for a booster landing at Cape Canaveral, but he wanted to push the envelope.

This is the last of SpaceX's original Dragon cargo capsules. Going forward, the company will launch supplies in second-generation Dragons, roomier and more elaborate version.