Herbivores most at risk of extinction

Although scientists often worry most about the loss of the world's predators, a comprehensive new study finds that plant-eating herbivores are the animals most at risk of extinction.

About one in four species of herbivores, 25.5%, are considered threatened, endangered or vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the world's scientific authority on extinction risk, according to a study in Wednesday's journal Science Advances.

By comparison, 17.4% of the predators and 15.8% of omnivores are at risk, said study lead author Trisha Atwood, an ecologist at Utah State University.

Researchers analyzed data for 22,166 species of animals with backbones, including the type of animal (reptile, bird or mammal), geographic location, habitat and size. And in just about every way examined, they found plant-eaters were the most at risk, especially in forest ecosystems.

“The implications for this are huge,” Atwood said. “We need to think about herbivores as being kind of the poster child of extinction.”

So instead of polar bears and tigers, think of plant-eaters such as rhinos and green sea turtles, Atwood said. The last male northern white rhinoceros in the wild died in 2018, but scientists are scrambling to save the species with donor embryos.

The study focused on proportionality, not raw numbers of species at risk. There are many more predator species, so there are more vulnerable predators in total, but a larger share of herbivores are in trouble.

Scientists even examined the presumed diets of more than 2,000 species no longer alive and found that herbivores again had the highest extinction proportion.

Atwood went into the study thinking that the predators were most at risk. However, she said the data – which included land and water species, but not fish because of inadequate information – pointed clearly at herbivores.