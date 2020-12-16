Feds delaying action on protecting monarch

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Federal officials Tuesday declared the monarch butterfly “a candidate” for threatened or endangered status, but they said no action would be taken for several years because of the many other species awaiting that designation.

Environmentalists said delaying that long could spell disaster for the beloved black-and-orange butterfly, which was once a common sight in backyard gardens, meadows and other landscapes but is now seeing its population dwindling.

Plans now call for proposing to list the monarch under the Endangered Species Act in 2024 unless its situation improves enough to make the step unnecessary. The proposal would be followed by another year for public comment and development of a final rule.

Listing would provide a number of legal protections, including a requirement that federal agencies consider effects on the butterfly or its habitat before allowing highway construction and other potentially damaging activities.

Scientists estimate the monarch population in the eastern U.S. has fallen about 80% since the mid-1990s, while the drop-off in the western U.S. has been even steeper. About 90% of the world's monarchs live in North America.

Since 2014, when environmental groups petitioned to list the monarch, school groups, garden clubs, government agencies and others around the nation have restored about 5.6 million acres of milkweed plants on which monarchs depend, said Charlie Wooley, head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Great Lakes regional office. They lay eggs on the leaves, which caterpillars eat, while adults gather nectar from the flowers.

The volunteer effort “has been phenomenal to see,” he said. “It has made a difference in the long-term survival of monarchs and helped other pollinators that are potentially in trouble.”

But advocacy groups say it has compensated for only a small fraction of the estimated 165 million acres of monarch habitat – an area the size of Texas – lost in the past 20 years to development or herbicide applications in cropland.

“Monarchs are too important for us to just plant flowers on roadsides and hope for the best,” said Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity.

The monarch's plight is part of what the United Nations describes as a worldwide crisis threatening 1 million species – one of every eight on Earth – with extinction because of climate change, development and pollution.

Even so, the Trump administration has listed only 25 species – fewer than any since the act took effect in 1973. The Obama administration added 360.

The Great Lakes office, which is handling the monarch case, is considering nine others with higher-priority status. They include the little brown bat, the plains spotted skunk, the Illinois chorus frog, the golden-winged warbler, Blanding's turtle, the Mammoth Springs crayfish, two freshwater mussels and a plant called Hall's bulrush.

Advocacy groups said 47 species have gone extinct while waiting to be listed.