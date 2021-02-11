Shell horn still plays a tune after 18,000 years

WASHINGTON – A large conch shell that had been overlooked in a museum for decades is now thought to be the oldest known seashell instrument – and it still works, producing a deep, plaintive bleat, like a foghorn from the distant past.

The shell was found during the 1931 excavation of a cave with prehistoric wall paintings in the French Pyrenees and assumed to be a ceremonial drinking cup. Archaeologists from the University of Toulouse recently took a fresh look and determined it had been modified thousands of years ago to serve as a wind instrument. They invited a French horn player to play it.

“Hearing it for the first time, for me it was a big emotion – and a big stress,” said archaeologist Carole Fritz.

The researchers estimate it to be about 18,000 years old. Their findings were published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.

Previously, a conch shell instrument found in Syria had been dated to about 6,000 years old, said another Toulouse archaeologist, Gilles Tosello.