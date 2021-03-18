Mini parade of sea turtles released into Gulf of Mexico

GRAND ISLE, La. – A small parade of rescued young sea turtles has headed into the Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana – a bright note in a tough season for sea turtles.

The 13 released Monday at Grand Isle were among more than 1,100 cold-stunned starting in the fall in New England, where experts say climate change is contributing to such events. Many thousands were cold-stunned off of Texas in February by the winter storm that killed at least 20 people from Texas to the East Coast.

Once the boxes holding them were put down, the dinner plate-sized turtles began scraping at the sides and poking their noses out of the holes, the Times-Picayune/the New Orleans Advocate reported. Their front flippers churned wildly.

“They're like, 'Let me back in!' ” said Gabriella Harlamert, sea turtle stranding, rescue and rehab coordinator at the Audubon Nature Institute.

Sea turtles get cold-stunned and lethargic when the water around them chills down so fast they can't swim to warmer waters. The cold alone can kill them. It can also lead to pneumonia, shock and frostbite.

Those released this week at Grand Isle were Kemp's ridley sea turtles, like most of those injured in New England, where volunteers rescued 775 turtles, said Kate Sampson, regional sea turtle stranding coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Kemp's ridley are the smallest and most endangered sea turtles – and all six species found in U.S. waters are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Sampson said she didn't have survival figures, but typically about 80% of the turtles cold-stunned off New England that are sent for rehabilitation survive.

“These animals are really sick when they come in,” she said – they've eaten little if anything for as much as a month and their immune systems are in bad shape.