Florida reconsiders goliath grouper ban

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida may lift its three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath groupers, with wildlife officials saying the coastal fish's numbers have rebounded from when they were driven to near-extinction by overfishing and environmental damage.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will consider Wednesday a staff proposal to allow 100 goliaths to be caught and kept annually during a four-year period. Supported by fishing groups, the proposal calls for a lottery to issue $300-per-week licenses that allow each recipient to catch and kill one goliath, with proceeds funding research of the species.

The goliath almost died off in the 1980s from overfishing and pollution and is not allowed to be caught in any other state or federal waters.

The fish is a favorite of underwater photographers for its docile demeanor and mammoth size – adults typically weigh 400 pounds but can exceed 800. While the species' population is unknown, state officials believe it has grown enough to allow the limited catch.

“Goliath is a recovering stock, becoming more abundant in parts of Florida, especially on artificial reefs,” the commission staff wrote in its recommendation.

That's a contention disputed by those who oppose lifting the fishing ban. They point to major die-offs over the past decade from cold weather and other causes.

“The (wildlife commission) claims the population is growing, but that is just not possible,” said Christopher Koenig, who along with his wife, Felicia Coleman, has studied goliaths almost 30 years. Koenig and Coleman are retired marine biologists with Florida State University.

Coleman also points out that the goliath contains high levels of the neurotoxin methylmercury, making it dangerous to eat, particularly for children and pregnant women.

“Why would you open? You are endangering people,” she said.

The goliath once ranged over a wide swath of ocean territory, from the Carolinas to the Caribbean and the Atlantic Ocean off Brazil, but its numbers dropped sharply starting in the 1960s. By 1990, when Florida banned its catch, it was almost gone.

Today, the goliath is found mainly off South Florida. Adults live in reefs and shipwrecks, digging holes that provide cover for other fish.

A limited harvest “would provide a unique recreational fishing opportunity in Florida,” the wildlife commission staff wrote. In 2018, the commission, which then had five of its current members, pushed aside a similar proposal.

The proposal limits the size of goliaths that could be killed to a range of 4 to 6.5 feet and 70 to 200 pounds. Outside that range they would be released.