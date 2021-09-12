Dream of nuclear fusion pulled closer by magnets

SAINT-PAUL-LES-DURANCE, France  Teams working on two continents have marked similar milestones in their respective efforts to tap an energy source key to the fight against climate change: Theyve each produced very impressive magnets.

Last week, scientists at the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor in southern France took delivery of the first part of a massive magnet so strong its American manufacturer claims it can lift an aircraft carrier.

Almost 60 feet tall and 14 feet in diameter when fully assembled, the magnet is a crucial component in the attempt by 35 nations to master nuclear fusion.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientists and a private company announced separately last week that they, too, have hit a milestone with the successful test of the worlds strongest high-temperature superconducting magnet that may allow the team to leapfrog ITER in the race to build a sun on earth.

Unlike existing fission reactors that produce radioactive waste and sometimes catastrophic meltdowns, fusion could offer a clean and virtually limitless supply of energy, its proponents say  if, that is, scientists and engineers can figure out how to harness it. They have been working on the problem for nearly a century.

Rather than splitting atoms, fusion mimics a process that occurs naturally in stars to meld two hydrogen atoms together and produce a helium atom  as well as a whole load of energy.

Achieving fusion requires unimaginable amounts of heat and pressure. One approach to achieving that is to turn the hydrogen into an electrically charged gas, or plasma, which is then controlled in a donut-shaped vacuum chamber.

This is done with the help of powerful superconducting magnets such as the central solenoid that General Atomics began shipping from San Diego to France this summer.

Scientists say ITER is now 75% complete and they aim to fire up the reactor by early 2026.

Each completion of a major first-of-a-kind component  such as the central solenoids first module  increases our confidence that we can complete the complex engineering of the full machine, said ITERs spokesman Laban Coblentz.

The ultimate goal is to produce 10 times more energy by 2035 than is required to heat up the plasma, thereby proving that fusion technology is viable.

Among those hoping to beat them to the prize is the team in Massachusetts, which said it has managed to create magnetic field twice that of ITERs with a magnet about 40 times smaller.

The scientists from MIT and Commonwealth Fusion Systems said they may have a device ready for everyday use in the early 2030s.

This was designed to be commercial, said MIT Vice President Maria Zuber, a prominent physicist. This was not designed to be a science experiment.

While not designed to produce electricity itself, ITER would also serve as the blueprint for similar but more sophisticated reactors if it is successful.