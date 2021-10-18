Dementia drug finds skeptics

The first new Alzheimer's treatment in more than 20 years was hailed as a breakthrough when regulators approved it more than four months ago, but its rollout has been slowed by questions about its price and how well it works.

Several major medical centers remain undecided on whether to use Biogen's Aduhelm, which is recommended for early stages of the disease. Big names including the Cleveland Clinic and Mass General Brigham in Boston say they'll pass on it for now.

One neurology practice has even banned the company's sales reps from its offices, citing concerns about the drug and its price, which can climb past $50,000 annually.

Many doctors say they need to learn more about how Aduhelm works and what will be covered before they decide whether to offer it. That might take several months. Even then, questions might linger.

“The drug won't be for everybody, even with access,” said Salim Syed, an analyst who covers Biogen for Mizuho Securities USA.

Syed estimates that around one-tenth of the people diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer's might wind up taking Aduhelm chronically, especially if regulators approve similar treatments from Biogen's competitors.

Biogen, which reports quarterly financial results Wednesday, is not saying how many people have received the drug since it was approved June 7. A company executive said last month that Biogen was aware of about 50 sites infusing Aduhelm, far fewer than the 900 the company had said it expected to be ready shortly after regulators approved the drug.

Aduhelm is the first in a line of new drugs that promise to do what no other Alzheimer's treatment has managed: slow the progress of the fatal brain-destroying disease instead of just managing its symptoms.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Aduhelm despite objections from its own independent advisers, several of whom resigned. The agency later said the drug was appropriate for patients with mild symptoms or early-stage Alzheimer's.