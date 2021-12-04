Canary Islands volcano lures scientists globally

LAS MANCHAS, Canary Islands  They come with eagle-eyed drones and high-precision instruments. Aided by satellites, they analyze gas emissions and the flows of molten rock. On the ground, they collect everything from the tiniest particles to lava bombs the size of watermelons that one of natures most powerful forces hurl as incandescent projectiles.

Scientists from around the world are flocking to La Palma, one of Spains Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, to take advantage of a volcanic eruption happening just an hours drive from an international airport and the safety of being able to work under the escort of military brigades. They are applying cutting-edge technologies to scrutinize a rare volcanic eruption from the land, the sea, the air  and even space.

As in the two dozen other major live eruptions across the planet, from Hawaii to Indonesia, the ultimate goal on La Palma is to use a unique window of opportunity to better understand volcanic eruptions: how they form, develop and, even more crucially for the islanders, how and when they end.

There has been a lot of progress in the last 30 or 40 years in the understanding of geological and evolutionary processes, but its still difficult to know for sure what happens at 40 to 80 kilometers (25 to 50 miles) of depth, said Pedro Hernández, an expert with the Canary Islands volcanology institute, Involcan.

We are probably beginning to know the stars better than what happens under our feet, he said.

Volcanic eruptions are a one or, at most, twice-in-a-generation event in the Canary Islands archipelago, which lies 60 miles northwest of Africa. Some of the Canary Islands are still growing due to magma accumulating underneath and, as is happening in La Palma, by forming lava peninsulas beyond the coastline.

The last eruption, a decade ago on the southern island of El Hierro, happened just off the coast, which made it more difficult for volcanologists trying to collect samples. The previous land volcano erupted in La Palma in 1971, the year when Valentin Troll, an expert in rocks with Swedens Uppsala University and co-author of a geology study of the archipelago, was born.

Its been mind-blowing, literally, to see this dynamism in action, the geologist said. We are learning so much about how volcanoes work.

Most of the scientists work has been focused on predicting how far the volcanos damage will impact a community that has already lost thousands of houses, farms, roads, irrigation canals and banana crops. But the question of when the eruption will end has been haunting them.

Hernández said it would take at least two weeks of consistent lessening in soil deformation, sulfur dioxide emissions and seismic activity to establish whether the volcanos activity is waning.