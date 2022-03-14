Explorer Shackleton's ship discovered over century later

Researchers have discovered the remarkably well-preserved wreck of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton's ship, Endurance, in 10,000 feet of icy water, a century after it was swallowed up by Antarctic ice during what proved to be one of the most heroic expeditions in history.

A team of marine archaeologists, engineers and other scientists used an icebreaker ship and underwater drones to locate the wreck at the bottom of the Weddell Sea, near the Antarctica Peninsula.

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust's search expedition Endurance22 announced the find last week.

Images and video of the wreck show the three-masted wooden ship in pristine condition, with gold-leaf letters reading “Endurance” still affixed to the stern and the ship's lacquered wooden helm still standing upright, as if the captain may return to steer it at any time.

“This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen,” said Mensun Bound, director of the exploration. Bound noted the wreck is still upright, clear of the seabed “and in a brilliant state of preservation.”

The discovery is “a titantic find” in “one of the world's most challenging environments,” said maritime historian Steven Schwankert, who was not on the expedition.

The combination of deep, dark waters – no sunlight penetrates to 10,000 feet – frigid temperatures and sea ice have frustrated past efforts to find Endurance but also explain why the wreck is in such good condition today.

The bottom of the Weddell Sea is “a very inhospitable environment for just about everything – especially the kind of bacteria, mites and wood-eating worms that would otherwise enjoy munching on a wooden shipwreck,” Schwankert said.

The expedition Endurance22 embarked from Cape Town, South Africa, in early February in a ship capable of breaking through 3-foot-thick ice.

The team of more than 100 researchers and crew members deployed underwater drones that combed the sea floor for two weeks in the area where the ship was recorded to have sunk in 1915.

The British explorer Shackleton never achieved his ambition to become the first person to cross Antarctica via the South Pole. In fact, he never set foot on the continent during the failed Endurance expedition, though he did visit Antarctica during earlier voyages.

Shackleton himself noted the difficulty of the endeavor in his diary.

“The end came at last about 5 p.m.,” he wrote. “She was doomed, no ship built by human hands could have withstood the strain.”

Before the ship disappeared 3,000 meters below icy waters, Shackleton's crew loaded food and other provisions into three lifeboats to escape and set up camp on ice floes, where they used sled dogs to carry their provisions, according to Shackleton's diary.

Shackleton and his captain, Frank Worsley, then sailed across 800 miles of treacherous icy waters in a 22-foot ship to the island of South Georgia, a remote whaling community, to get help. That successful trip is considered a heroic feat of fortitude.

Shackleton died in 1922, and British historian and broadcaster Dan Snow, who accompanied the researchers, tweeted that the wreck's discovery happened “100 years to the day since Shackleton was buried.”

The ship is protected as a historic monument under the six-decade-old Antarctic Treaty intended to protect the region's environment. Researchers filmed the wreck, but nothing was recovered or disturbed. Instead, expedition organizers say they want to use laser scans to create a 3D model that can be displayed in both traveling exhibits and a permanent museum exhibit.

“Shackleton, we like to think, would have been proud of us,” the expedition's Bound wrote in a blog post.