Caribbean sea urchins dying off

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Sea urchins are dying across the Caribbean at a pace scientists say could rival a mass die-off that last occurred in 1983, alarming many who warn the trend could further decimate already frail coral reefs in the region.

Dive shops first began reporting the deaths in February, perplexing scientists and worrying government officials who are receiving a growing number of reports about dying sea urchins from islands including Antigua, St. Lucia, Dominica, Jamaica, St. Vincent, Saba and the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as Cozumel in Mexico.

“It's very concerning, particularly because it's happening so quickly,” said Patricia Kramer, a marine biologist and program director of the Atlantic and Gulf Rapid Reef Assessment, a scientific collaboration to improve reef conditions in the region.

At first, the mortality event was linked only to black sea urchins – Diadema antillarum – which are recognizable by their long, skinny spines. But two other species have since been affected, including the rock boring sea urchin and the West Indian sea egg.

The deaths worry Kramer and other scientists including Dana Wusinich-Mendez, Atlantic-Caribbean team lead for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's coral reef conservation program: “Losing our sea urchins would be really devastating.”

The deaths are of concern because sea urchins are herbivores known for being efficient grazers that remove macro algae from coral reefs and clear space for baby sea corals to attach themselves, the two scientists said.

Although macro algae are an important source of food and shelter for some fish, too many of them can degrade coral reefs under stress by warmer-than-average ocean temperatures and a disease called stony coral tissue loss.

Overfishing already had led to a greater abundance of macro algae, which was kept in check by sea urchins that are now dying, said Shamal Connell, an officer with St. Vincent and the Grenadines' Fisheries Service who oversees research.

“It's very urgent that we find a solution,” he said.

Monique Calderon, a fisheries biologist with the government of St. Lucia, said dive shops in St. Lucia and other Caribbean islands have reported ocean floors littered with sea urchin spines or sea urchins floating in the water when they are normally anchored to a reef via hydraulic structures known as tube feet. Divers also have found dying sea urchins with droopy spines or with their white skeletons poking through their bodies.

“We worry that a real crisis is developing in the Caribbean,” the Diadema Response Network stated in a recent report.