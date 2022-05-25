Mexico sees 35% more butterflies

Mexican experts said 35% more monarch butterflies arrived this year to spend the winter in mountaintop forests than last season.

They say the rise may reflect the butterflies' ability to adapt to extreme bouts of heat or drought by varying when they leave Mexico.

The government commission for natural protected areas said Monday the butterflies covered 7 acres this year, up from 5.2 acres last year.

The monarchs' annual migration is threatened by loss of the milkweed north of the border, and deforestation in Mexico.