Indiana Tech advanced to the NAIA Men’s Basketball Elite Eight for the first time since the 2004-05 season by pulling away in the second half to knock off Jamestown (N.D.), 61-51, on Tuesday at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
“I thought we certainly controlled tempo and executed the defensive game plan very well,” Indiana Tech coach Ted Albert said. “Our guards did a really good job on their shooters.
“We have older guys, they’re experienced. They had the right mentality going in. They couldn’t get the lid off at the start, but we knew if we kept building confidence on the defensive end, good things were going to happen to us.”
Indiana Tech, seeded second in the Liston Quadrant, led just 31-30 with 15:44 remaining after back-to-back layups from the Jimmies’ Cole Woodford and Colby Vazquez. But Rog Stein scored nine points as part of an 18-6 Tech run, with his jumper putting the Warriors ahead 49-37.
Stein scored 17, the only player for Tech in double figures, while Cory McKinney and Leo product Blake Davison added nine.
“We have a plethora of guys that any given night can be their night, and I thought Rog made some big plays for us,” Albert said. “It was pretty well-rounded tonight.”
Mason Walters scored a game-high 26 points for Jamestown, a No. 3 seed, but made just eight of his 24 field goal attempts. Cole Woodford added 13, but no other player for the Jimmies scored more than four.
For the game, the Jimmies shot just 29% (18 of 62), including a 4-of-18 effort from 3-point range. Reid Gastner did pull down 16 rebounds for Jamestown, which won the battle on the boards 43-40, but Tech nearly doubled up the Jimmies on points in the paint, 34-18.
“(Walters is) a pretty good perimeter shooter, but the guys around him are snipers,” Albert said. “We knew if we could keep him under that 30 (point) mark and make their job difficult, we’d be in a pretty good spot.”
Indiana Tech and Arizona Christian face off today around 8 p.m. for the right to advance to the Final Four. Arizona Christian, an 85-63 winner over No. 4 seed Morningside (Iowa), is the top seed in the Warriors’ quadrant.
If Grace – which beat Freed-Hardeman on Tuesday – and Indiana Tech win today, the two schools would face each other on Friday in the second national semifinal. Saturday’s NAIA national championship game will air at 8 p.m. on ESPN3.