Thursday Gallery: Lake County vs. TinCaps Apr 13, 2023 22 min ago

The TinCaps' Jackson Merrill salutes the crowd after hitting a home run during the game against Lake County on Thursday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

The TinCaps' Jackson Merrill celebrates with his teammates after scoring a home run during the game against Lake County on Thursday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

The TinCaps Lucas Dunn throws the ball to first base during the game against Lake County on Thursday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

The TinCaps' Jackson Merrill jumps back to first base after leading off to second during the game against Lake County on Thursday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

The TinCaps' Jackson Merrill runs the bases after hitting a home run during the game against Lake County on Thursday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

The TinCaps' Nathan Martorella celebrates after reaching second base during the game against Lake County on Thursday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

The TinCaps' Jairo Iriarte pitches against Lake County on Thursday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

The TinCaps' Joshua Mears prepares to hit during the game against Lake County on Thursday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

The TinCaps' Joshua Mears races toward home during the game against Lake County on Thursday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

The TinCaps' Joshua Mears throws the ball to third base during the game against Lake County on Thursday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

Mason Vredeveld participates in the Beer Barrel Pizza Delivery activity between innings during the TinCaps game against Lake County on Thursday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

The TinCaps' Bobby Milacki pitches against Lake County on Thursday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

The TinCaps played host to the Lake County Captains on Thursday at Parkview Field in the third of a six-game series.